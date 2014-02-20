Tesla Model S Breaks Down, Stranding Reporter On LA Freeway Ramp

Tesla just announced it beat its Q4 earnings and that weekly production rates for the Model S will rise from 600 to 1,000, and shares are going bonkers.

But not everyone is thrilled with the electric automaker at the moment: Edmunds Senior Editor Mike Jones reports that during a recent test ride in a Model S with his son, the car suddenly stopped working, stranding them:

While accelerating up the 101 north onramp, something happened. I’m not sure what as I’m not a tech guy. The best way to describe the feeling would be to compare it to a manual-transmission car stalling in first gear. The Tesla jerked violently forward, and then lost power.

Tesla roadside assistance sent a tow truck within half an hour — just as the hazard lights on the Model S gave out. Here’s the car on the truck:

Stranded in our @TeslaMotors Model S.Midnight meltdown left our electric sedan dead on the hwy http://t.co/oryNxuqeaI pic.twitter.com/15cf1hiy9d

— Edmunds.com (@edmunds) February 19, 2014

This was Jones’ first “date” with the Model S, and he said “the initial drive was great,” and the car was an “incredible ride.”

But in conclusion, he’s not so interested in the electric ride any more: “First dates don’t always work out the way you plan. And although I still admire the Tesla, I think I’m going love it as I have since I started working at Edmunds. From afar.”

