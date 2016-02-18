Anderson Cooper just asked Marco Rubio if he's ever been to a rave

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper may have surprised some viewers by revealing Senator Marco Rubio is a fan of electronic dance music at Wednesday’s Republican town hall event in Greenville, South Carolina.

But it seemed like he surprised Rubio by asking the Florida senator if he’s ever been to a rave.

“The other thing I found surprising about you is that you like EDM, electronic dance music,” Anderson said. “Have you ever been to a rave?”

“No, no, I’ve never been to a rave,” Rubio said immediately, before turning to the audience with a look of surprise on his face as audience members began to laugh. “No, I’ve never been to a rave. It’s a Republican primary, Anderson!”

“No, I listen to it. I think I’m a little too old to be going to a rave, to be honest with you.”

Rubio proceeded to describe his attraction to EDM.

“I actually grew up listening to ’90s hip-hop music, especially the West Coast stuff, and I really liked it,” he said. “But in the last few years whats happened with EDM, you’ve got these electronic disc jockeys, or these DJs that are taking electronic music and overlaying it with tracks from country music and all sorts of things.

“So the lyrics are clean, the beats and music are fun. I’ve gotten into it. It’s a lot of fun.”

This isn’t the first time Rubio has discussed EDM this primary. In an interview with CNN in November, Rubio revealed he’s a fan of Dutch DJ Tiësto.

Rubio also used a song by house musicians Axwell and Ingrosso during his presidential campaign kickoff rally in April, a move that landed Rubio in hot water with the Swedish duo.

“Axwell [and] Ingrosso didn’t give their permission for this song to be used and don’t want to be affiliated with a particular party during the upcoming presidential race,” the duo said in a statement following the rally.

