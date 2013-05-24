Footage Shows Anti-Islam Protesters Clashing With Police In London

After yesterday’s brutal murder of a serving British soldier in South East London, members of an anti-Islamic movement called for a protest on the streets of Woolwich.



By evening at least 100 protesters affiliated with the English defence League movement were on the streets of Woolwich.

This raw footage shows the scene in Woolwich.



Despite scuffles with police, there do not appear to have been any injuries or arrests — a relief for those who had feared the worst given past violence at EDL rallies.

The Sun reports that a number of mosques were attacked last night, including one in Woolwich. A man was arrested in Essex for walking into a mosque with a knife, while another man in Kent is in custody on suspicion of racially-aggravated criminal damage.



