Editor Suspended At Murdoch Paper For Hacking Sienna Miller's Phone

You may not believe to see it but Rupert Murdoch‘s British tabloid News of the World has rules.



The paper suspended assistant editor Ian Edmondson yesterday for approving hacking into the voice mail of Sienna Miller.

According to Bloomberg the suspension came after Miller alleged in a lawsuit that Edmondson had “approved a contract with an investigator to eavesdrop on personal messages between her, her friends and business associates” and paid him $3,900 to do so.

This is just the latest in a tabloid phone-hacking scandal that has plagued Britain in recent months, and reached all the way to the British family.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.