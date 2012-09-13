A PR Guru Is Suing A French Fashion Magazine Editor For $1 Million Over An Alleged Face Slap

Coco Rocha wore this gown during the Zac Posen finale Sunday.

A PR rep is suing the editor-in-chief of French magazine Jalouse for $1 million, claiming she physically assaulted her by slapping her in the face at a recent fashion show, according to The New York Daily News.

The incident supposedly happened after fire marshals removed the first row of seats at Zac Posen’s show Sunday, leaving the PR team at HL Group to scramble and reassign VIP seats.



According to NYDN, Jalouse editor Jennifer Eymere didn’t like the way HL Group PR maven Lynn Tesoro explained the situation to her and her mother.

She reportedly threatened to slap Tesoro, and then allegedly followed through with her threat.

Tesoro has now filed a $1 million lawsuit against Eymere for “assault, battery, emotional distress, slander and/or libel,” according to the New York Daily News.

Fashion week never fails to be catty.

