Editor Of Russian Vogue Latest Contender To Replace Anna Wintour

They’re buying apartments and yachts, and now Russians could be taking over the publishing world. Russian Vogue editor Aliona Doletskaya is rumoured to be on the short list of successors to Anna Wintour.



NY Times: Focused and formidably confident, Ms. Doletskaya, who has flitted in and out of the tents during Fashion Week, has been compared to her editorial counterparts at Vogue in Paris and New York. And her somewhat austere presence has fuelled blog twittering that she is on a short list of likely successors to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, should Ms. Wintour one day shrug off the mantle.

Lately those comparisons have placed Ms. Doletskaya under unaccustomed scrutiny. They arise in part from her impressive track record. Russian Vogue, introduced 10 years ago in a time of economic turmoil, now has a circulation estimated at 200,000. Its September issue carried some 340 pages of advertising…

Earlier that weekend, kicking off her Narciso platforms and resting her feet on a table at the Hotel Gansevoort, Ms. Doletskaya seemed to take the unaccustomed attention in stride. The rumours that she would one day replace Ms. Wintour are “pure fantasy, just that — someone else’s romantic notion.” And yet, in her own assessment, she is infinitely “adaptable,” so much so that one could imagine her stepping into Ms. Wintour’s towering boots.

So much for the conventional wisdom that Paris Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld is next in line. But Anna’s not going anywhere—at least not for a very long time.

