A Colombian Soccer Player Was Shot Dead After A Fight Over A Card Game

Edison Chará Lucumí, a Colombian soccer player, was shot dead over a game of cards according to El Tiempo.



Chará was visiting Cauca in Colombia, and was playing cards in a local “social club,” and an argument broke out during the game.

During the argument, the Chará was shot. The 31 year old was rushed to the hospital where he died early this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.