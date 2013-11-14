Uruguay Player Scores A Gorgeous Free Kick That Leaves The Goalie Standing Still

Uruguay dismantled Jordan in Amman 5-0 to all but secure a trip to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

They came in ranked 8th in the world, and took care of business away from home.

The goal of the match came from PSG striker Edinson Cavani, who curled a beautiful free kick into the top right corner in stoppage time to make it 5-0.

The goalie doesn’t even move.

Here’s the GIF (via r/soccer):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.