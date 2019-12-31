You can spend the night in a 'sleep cell' at a trendy Scotland hostel that was once a jail

The CoURT by CODE Pod Hostels The Court is a hostel in Edinburgh, Scotland, that used to house a prison, courthouse, and police chambers.

Once a prison and courthouse, The Court hostel in Edinburgh,Scotland, has been transformed into a unique place for travellers to stay while visiting the city.

The building served as a jail and courthouse in the 19th century, but the oldest parts of the building date back to 1693.

The hostel opened in the city’s historic Parliament Square in August 2019 and retains much of the building’s original architecture and details.

Travellers can sleep in individual cubby-like beds, or private rooms called sleeping cells, which are a nod to the building’s historic past.

During the winter season, guests can book a shared sleeping pod for approximately $US15 (£11.90) per night, or upgrade to a private sleeping “cell,” which costs about $US60 (£45.90) per night.

The Court hostel The outside of The Court hostel in Edinburgh.

The building included the city’s former district court, as well as prison cells and courtroom facilities, a spokesperson for Code Hostels, the company that manages The Court, told Insider in an email.

The jail-turned-hostel is located in Edinburgh’s historic Parliament Square, just off the Scottish capital city’s Royal Mile.

The Court hostel Much of the building’s old signage remains today.

The Court opened for business as a hostel in August 2019.

After a long day of exploring Edinburgh, guests can snuggle up in a cosy sleeping pod.

The Court hostel A sun-drenched room at The Court.

Guests who book a sleeping cubby can choose from a female-only dorm room, or a general communal room, which contain up to 20 pods.

The pods have blue lights, plugs, a shelf, and privacy curtains — everything you might need for a good night’s rest.

The Court hostel The Court has cosy sleeping pods.

During the winter season, guests can book a sleeping pod for approximately $US15 (£11.90) per night, making the hostel an affordable place to stay in the city centre of Edinburgh.

Each pod comes with its own linens and a locker, where guests can conveniently store their belongings.

The Court hostel The trendy blue lights give the hostel a modern look.

The hostel has 200 pod-style beds divided among five floors, a spokesperson told Insider.

If guests are looking for an upgrade, they can book a private bedroom, or “sleep cell,” complete with prison-like doors.

The Court hostel The doors outside the private bedrooms look prison-like.

The wrought-iron, gate-style doors are reminiscent of the building’s past.

Inside, the cells are cosy and contemporary, with light flooding in through the former jail’s original windows.

The Court hostel Each sleep cell has a private bathroom.

The private sleeping cells cost about $US60 (£45.90) per night during the winter season.

The simple rooms retain many of the building’s details from when it operated as a prison, including the rounded ceilings and small windows — but the cells are equipped with modern amenities.

The Court Hostel The private bedroom has a small window.

There are 12 private sleeping cells in the hostel, and each has its own bathroom, unlike the dorm-style sleeping pods, where guests share a communal restroom.

Guests can meander through the tunnels of the hostel to find an underground beer-tasting room …

The Court hostel An underground tunnel in the hostel.

The hostel hosts daily samples of craft whiskey and beer in the centuries-old underground space, a Code Hostels spokesperson told Insider.

… and enjoy traditional Scottish breakfasts in the hostel’s spacious cafe.

The Court has one sister hostel, The Loft, also in Edinburgh. Code Hostels is planning to open hostels with similar pod-style sleeping arrangements in other European cities, including London, Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Lisbon, and Warsaw, a spokesperson told Insider.

Find out more on The Court’s website.

