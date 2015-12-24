A 27-year-old left her desk job to sell cookie dough that's safe to eat raw

Your mum always told you not to eat raw cookie dough, but now you can.

A new New York City-based company is selling containers of safe-to-eat cookie dough, thanks to a substitute pasteurised egg product.

Kristen Tomlan, 27, believed in people’s love for cookie dough so much that she left her corporate job to start Cookie DŌ Confections in 2014.

“I made so many cookies, and my husband and I would just sit around eating the cookie dough,” Tomlan tells INSIDER. “And we’re like ‘how is this not a thing that somebody has done successfully?'”

Since launching last year, Tomlan has moved to a new baking space, hired a full team, and business has never been better. DŌ also has a popular Instagram account that has tongues wagging all over New York City and beyond.

New Yorkers can currently pick up the dough at the company’s midtown headquarters, or have it delivered for $15, but everyone else will have to order online for now.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Andrew Fowler

