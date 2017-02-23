This website turns your cat pictures into photos -- and the results can be nightmarish

Proponents of Artifical Intelligence say it will be used for everything from helping treat diseases to driving your car.

It can also make some seriously mind-bending art.

Using Google’s machine-learning technology TensorFlow, Christopher Hesse has built a website that transforms doodled pictures of cats into photo-esque images.

Anyone can have a go for free on Edges2cats, and the results are varied. Some are surprisingly realistic. Others are hellish nightmare fuel.

