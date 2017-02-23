This website turns your cat pictures into photos -- and the results can be nightmarish

Proponents of Artifical Intelligence say it will be used for everything from helping treat diseases to driving your car.
It can also make some seriously mind-bending art.
Using Google’s machine-learning technology TensorFlow, Christopher Hesse has built a website that transforms doodled pictures of cats into photo-esque images.
Anyone can have a go for free on Edges2cats, and the results are varied. Some are surprisingly realistic. Others are hellish nightmare fuel.
Here's an example provided by Christopher Hesse. Looks pretty normal, right? Pretty good, even. Most don't look like this.
this site automatically makes fully-rendered cats from your awful drawings https://t.co/DiX3PZbcOV pic.twitter.com/6CPAlKlNjw
-- nina matsumoto (@spacecoyotl) February 22, 2017
Wow. You can draw a picture and this website will turn it into a cat! https://t.co/0OCNJ8D44z pic.twitter.com/GD3fzmn3EU
-- Aaron Sankin (@ASankin) February 21, 2017
The AI has been trained on 2,000 images of cats -- and it now tries to interpret whatever it sees as a feline, no matter how bizarre the results.
I shouldn't have done this. I'm sorry... #edges2cats https://t.co/UI93j6VyeT pic.twitter.com/u15ozB1iEM
-- Arayna Hourglass (@AraynaHG) February 22, 2017
The tech is basic right now, but it could one day have real-world applications. 'In a few years this tech is going to be incredibly helpful for matte painters & concept artists,' Tim Soret wrote on Twitter.
