This website turns your cat pictures into photos -- and the results can be nightmarish

Rob Price
Cat doodle aiChristopher Hesse

Proponents of Artifical Intelligence say it will be used for everything from helping treat diseases to driving your car.

It can also make some seriously mind-bending art.

Using Google’s machine-learning technology TensorFlow, Christopher Hesse has built a website that transforms doodled pictures of cats into photo-esque images.

Anyone can have a go for free on Edges2cats, and the results are varied. Some are surprisingly realistic. Others are hellish nightmare fuel.

Here's an example provided by Christopher Hesse. Looks pretty normal, right? Pretty good, even. Most don't look like this.

Christopher Hesse

Now here's an example drawn by my colleague James Cook. Its eyes are screaming.

James Cook/BI

The results get even more surreal if you tweak cats' physiology.

Rob Price/BI

And non-feline images become absolutely monstrous.

Rob Price/BI

Twitter is having a field day with the tool.


The results are ... mixed.


The AI has been trained on 2,000 images of cats -- and it now tries to interpret whatever it sees as a feline, no matter how bizarre the results.


The tech is basic right now, but it could one day have real-world applications. 'In a few years this tech is going to be incredibly helpful for matte painters & concept artists,' Tim Soret wrote on Twitter.

Tim Soret/Twitter

Just click the link below to play with Edges2cats for yourself.

Lindsay Dodgson/BI

Here it is »

