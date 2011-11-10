EdgeCast Network Goes Down, Takes The Best Of The Internet With It

Photo: Flickr

Another glitch in the system — this time, content delivery network EdgeCast ran into problems this morning, bringing down several popular websites.Content delivery sites host static content on a site like images and formatting files. The network then routes site visitors to servers that are geographically closer to them to cut down on load time.



The problem was a failure in Edgecast’s domain name resolution, which routes users to a server close to them.

Sites like Tumblr, LinkedIn, ESPN and WordPress all ran into downtime this morning when the network experienced technical issues. Business Insider was also among the sites experiencing technical issues. The downtime appears to have started at around 7 a.m. this morning and the network returned to normal about an hour later.

