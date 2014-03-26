Tom Cruise Fights For Eternity In The New 'Edge Of Tomorrow' Trailer

Warner Brothers just released the second trailer for the Tom Cruise futuristic time-travelling war film, “Edge of Tomorrow.”

Much like the first trailer, we see Cruise’s character Lt. Col. Bill Cage reliving the same day over and over again.

The new trailer delves a bit more into Cage’s repetitive lifestyle along with his relationship with the mysterious Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) as she tries to turn him into Earth’s greatest weapon.

“Edge of Tomorrow” is in theatres June 6.

Watch the trailer below:

Here are a few takeaways from the new trailer:

Lt. Col. Bill Cage (Tom Cruise) doesn’t know why he keeps dying then reliving battles with a futuristic alien race.

It’s important that he finds out because it seems that the human race is losing.

Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) tries to train him, but if he fails then they will have to “start over.”

However, repeating the war over and over again may be humanity’s only hope.

