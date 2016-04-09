A sequel to Tom Cruise's sci-fi hit 'Edge of Tomorrow' is in the works

We are one step closer to seeing Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt fight aliens again, and again, and again.

Screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse have been hired to write a sequel to the 2014 hit sci-fi action movie, “Edge of Tomorrow” (also known for its tagline, “Live.Die.Repeat.”), according to Deadline.

The duo, best known for penning the Jesse Owens biopic “Race,” will have their hands full as they try to capture the video game-like quality of the original movie, in which Cruise’s character repeats the same day to win an alien war.

Dough Liman is attached to return as director while Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie (and has since gone on to direct “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” and the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 6”) is in talks to come onboard as a producer, Deadline reports.

Cruise and Blunt, who plays the tough Special Forces soldier who assists Cruise’s character, haven’t signed on to the sequel yet, but both have voiced their interest in doing a sequel. Both actors have multiple projects in the works, but if the script is on the fast-track at Warner Bros., expect news of their involvement within the year.

Though “Edge of Tomorrow” had a slow opening weekend, only coming in third place with $28.7 million, good word of mouth quickly grew and the movie ended up making over $100 million domestically, and an impressive $370 million worldwide.

