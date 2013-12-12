Tom Cruise Is Stuck In A Time Loop Fighting Aliens In First 'Edge Of Tomorrow' Trailer

Tom Cruise stars in the new trailer for “Edge of Tomorrow” — director Doug Liman’s sci-fi flick about an officer in an alien war who becomes stuck in a time loop, forced to re-live the same brutal mission over and over á la “Groundhog Day.”

Emily Blunt plays a soldier who helps Cruise train to become a warrior and weapon to kill the aliens.

The film, formerly known as “All You Need Is Kill,” hits theatres June 6. Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

