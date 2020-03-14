Edge, the 100th-floor observation deck in NYC's Hudson Yards, has temporarily closed to visitors just 2 days after opening because of coronavirus concerns

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images Edge.

The highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere has been temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The news comes just two days after its grand opening.

Edge, an observation deck in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards, hangs 1,100 feet over the city and boasts a 360-degree view of the skyline. The deck is located on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards and costs $US36 per ticket for adults.

Hudson Yards, Manhattan’s $US25 billion neighbourhood, celebrated its grand opening on March 15, 2019 and is expected to be completed in 2024. It boasts multimillion-dollar residential, office, and shopping developments, as well as a $US200 million, 150-foot-tall climbable structure called the Vessel.

The neighbourhood’s roughly 80-foot glass sky deck opened its doors to guests on March 11. But on March 13, amidst fears of coronavirus spread in the city, the deck was temporarily closed.

“Edge will temporarily close effective Friday, March 13 following the latest guidance from the Governor limiting gatherings of 500+ people to aid in the containment of COVID-19,” the website reads. A reopening date has not been set yet.

In an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus, New York City placed a ban on all gatherings of more than 500 people. The ban goes into effect on Friday, March 13. Big events like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade have already been cancelled while the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carnegie Hall, and the Metropolitan Opera have also announced closings, The New York Times reported. One of the biggest hits to the city’s tourism industry is the temporary loss of Broadway, which will be closed until April 12.

