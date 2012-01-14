Edge Going Into The WWE 2012 Hall Of Fame

Every year, the night before Wrestlemania, WWE holds their prestigious WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. It is a wonderful evening where WWE Superstars, and Divas, and fans come to celebrate those men and women who have been chosen as the best of the best. I have been to several of these ceremonies, and it is a great time.



Videos are played showing a brief overview of the inductee’s career, and then a wrestler, or a celebrity who is associated with the inductee comes out and gives a little introduction speech. The big moment comes when the inductee comes, and the audience stands for him or her, and he or she gives their speech.

The speeches from many of the inductees are awesome. Hearing road stories, and jokes, and such was so much fun. I have always respected the business, but I really gained a lot more hearing stories of struggle, and triumph. There is a lot of emotion involved as well, even if you watch the induction in person, or even just the edited versions on television. The inductions I have seen in person ran the gamut of emotions. There was the highly emotional induction of the late, great, Eddie Guerrero in 2006. There was the induction of Rocky Johnson, and Chief Maivia where the man who did the inducting, the Rock had the place rolling in the aisles in 2008.

