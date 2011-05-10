Edgar vs. Maynard UFC 130 Rematch Postponed

The UFC 130 main-event has officially been canceled. Reports broke earlier today confirming that Frankie Edgar vs. grey Maynard III is off due to injuries suffered by both fighters. Rampage Jackson vs. Matt Hamill will now take the top spot as the UFC 130 main event.



The UFC lightweight championship rematch was scheduled to headline UFC 130: Edgar vs. Maynard III. The cancelation comes just a few weeks before the scheduled event, giving the UFC no time for a replacement. Edgar vs. Maynard becomes the second UFC championship match this year bit by the injury bug just weeks before the scheduled event.

It would appear that the UFC would move former UFC light heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson’s fight into the main-event spot. Jackson vs. Matt Hamill now likely takes the top spot. Ironically that match also comes as a result of some bad luck as Jackson’s original opponent Thiago Silva was suspended after being popped on a drug test.

