A Wall Streeter Was Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into A Pharmacy Wearing A 'Mr. T' Mask

Last week, police said they caught a Wall Streeter breaking into a pharmacy in Newburgh, New York wearing a “Mr. T” mask, the Times-Herald Record’s James Nani reported. According to the report, authorities said they caught Edgar Repko Jr., 29, in the early hours of Wednesday morning breaking into the pharmacy with a pry bar while wearing a rubber “Mr. T” mask. He was arrested after running away, the report said.



Police also said Repko was caught at the same pharmacy where he was allegedly seen on video surveillance in a Mike Tyson mask the previous week stealing drugs including Xanax and hydrocodone, according to the report.

Repko later told police that he’s a senior VP at Obsidian Financial, the newspaper reported.

We reached out to Obsidian’s New York office and a spokesperson said that he’s never worked there. He was, however, looking for employment there.

We also ran a FINRA broker check and investment adviser public disclosure report on Repko and here’s what we found out about his career:

He’s been working in finance since 2005 and has passed his Series 7, Series 63 and Series 66 exams.

According to FINRA records, he has had several jobs in finance including Merrill Lynch, Primary Capital, Avalon Partners and Spartan Capital, just to name a few. Prior to The Street, he worked at Sears and Sonic Media, records show.

FINRA records show that Repko was discharged from Avalon Partners on 12/31/2009. Avalon Partners’ allegations against him say that he “Removed from the office proprietary information belonging to the firm. Remains in possession of client information and proprietary information. Has not returned these materials in their entirety to the firm,” FINRA records show.

He is NOT currently registered as an investment adviser representative, according to FINRA records. As for his broker check, it says that he has NOT been registered with FINRA since April.

He does have two pending customer disputes against him, the broker check shows. Both of those customer disputes allege that while he was working at Avalon Partners from May 2009 to Jan. 2010, Repko made trades on margin when he was not authorised to do so, records show.

Here’s some more information that we’ve learned about Repko.

He was born on July 11th.

Speaking of his birthday, he was arrested and charged with felony attempted burglary of an apartment on his birthday this year, according to the Times-Herald Record.

He says that he graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a degree in Computer Science, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Both of his about me sections on Twitter and Facebook say “chances are you don’t like me.”

