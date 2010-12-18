Edgar Renteria Says $1 Million Offer Is "Disrespect"

Photo: AP

World Series MVP Edgar Renteria says the 1-year, $1-million contract offer given to him by the San Francisco Giants is “a lack of respect. A total disrespect.”It doesn’t seem like much of a thank you for the guy who hit the series-winning home run off Cliff Lee to give the team its first title in more than 50 years.



Renteria says he’s been given other offers since winning the championship, but that he would rather stay home and retire than accept such a pittance.

One good week from a 34-year-old shortstop (no matter fortunate the timing) is hardly enough to break the bank over, but the truth is that everyone wants respect for the job that they do and the way employers show that respect to their employees is money.

Just ask Derek Jeter.

If you’re financially stable, like Edgar says he is, then there’s no need to take less than you think you deserve. When he says it isn’t about the money, it really isn’t. He just doesn’t want to be taken for granted.

On the other hand, getting paid a million bucks to play baseball for a living is the kind of disrespect most folks would kill for.

