Edgar Renteria Played The Entire World Series With A Torn Bicep Tendon

The MVP of the World Series almost didn’t play in the Series or the NLCS, because he re-injured a bicep tendon in Game 2 of the Divsion Series.Giants trainer Dave Groeschner tells the San Jose Mercury News that Edgar Renteria’s clutch bunt single in the 10th inning of that game only happened because he shredded his tendon on the previous pitch and couldn’t swing the bat again.



Ironically, the complete tear ended up saving Renteria’s and the Giant’s title hopes. He had been largely ineffective in the second-half of the regular season after partially tearing the tendon in August. He only played one game after September 17.

But the morning after Game 2 against the Braves, the tendon had completely “rolled down his forearm,” in such a way that it no longer caused any pain. The rest, as they say, is history.

Now the Giants are faced with an awkward situation where they will decline the World Series MVP’s 2011 option, give him a $500,000 buyout, and push the 33-year-old shortstop toward retirement. Not a bad way to go out, though.

