Edgar Bronfman's Second Career: Real-Estate Flipper

Tamara Mellon’s purchase of Edgar Bronfman’s duplex Manhattan penthouse marks the fourth real-estate sale the Warner Music Group CEO has made this year.



Since the music business has become increasingly less profitable, we’re glad Edgar has found a way to make a little extra money.

How much has he made, before broker fees and taxes and whatnot?

$50 million.

Granted, most of it came from the $45 million+ he made from selling his 64th Street townhouse, which he bought for a pittance a decade earlier and extensively renovated before selling, but it’s a nice chunk of change nonetheless.

Here are Edgar’s four latest property flips, ranked by gross profits:

November 2007: Townhouse at 15 East 64th Street, Manhattan

Paid: $4.375 million Sold for: $50 million Gross profit: $45.625 million

August 2008: Hamptons estate, Amagansett

Paid: $12.5 million Sold for: $14.7 million Gross profit: $2.2 million



June 2008: Co-op at 1040 Fifth Avenue, Manhattan

Paid: $19.5 million Sold for: $20-21 million Gross profit: $500,000-$1.5 million

September 2008: Duplex penthouse at 3 East 95th Street, Manhattan

Paid: $18.75 million Sold for: $20 million Gross profit: $1.25 million

Total gross profits: Roughly $50 million

