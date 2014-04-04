Seagram Heir's Manhattan Penthouse In Contract For A Record $US70 Million

The Fifth Avenue penthouse of late Seagram billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr. was on the market for 27 days before a mystery buyer swooped with a $US70 million bid this week, according to the New York Post.

That’s $US5 million more than the original list price, and $US5 million more than another well-to-do-buyer was already offering.

The property is currently under contract with Brown Harris Stevens and if the sale is completed, it will be the most expensive co-op ever purchased in New York City, edging out the current record: the $54 million Fifth Avenue penthouse bought by music mogul David Geffen in 2012.

Bronfman, who sold his family’s spirits empire for $US34 billion in 2000, had lived in the prewar building for the past 40 years until he passed away in December. The full-floor residence has a major selling point in its wrap-around terrace, but the layout of its five bedrooms, eight and a half baths and library seem outdated.

One real estate source told the New York Post the new owner will likely gut the place. Take a look at the photos of the most expensive co-op as it currently stands.

The decor in Bronfman’s penthouse is somewhat outdated.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 1Curbed NY

He and his family had lived there for 40 years.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 3Curbed NY

The colour palette in the 16-room apartment is reminiscent of the 1970s.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 4Curbed NY

But the penthouse still maintains the architectural details common in a prewar building.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 2Curbed NY

The formal dining room has a classical layout.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 5Curbed NY

The apartment offers sprawling views of Central Park.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 6Curbed NY

The wrap-around terrace got a lot of praise when the floor plan was released ahead of the interior photos.

Bronfman Penthouse FloorplanBrown Harris Stevens

