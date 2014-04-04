Seagram Heir's Manhattan Penthouse In Contract For A Record $US70 Million

The Fifth Avenue penthouse of late Seagram billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr. was on the market for 27 days before a mystery buyer swooped with a $US70 million bid this week, according to the New York Post.

That’s $US5 million more than the original list price, and $US5 million more than another well-to-do-buyer was already offering.

The property is currently under contract with Brown Harris Stevens and if the sale is completed, it will be the most expensive co-op ever purchased in New York City, edging out the current record: the $54 million Fifth Avenue penthouse bought by music mogul David Geffen in 2012.

Bronfman, who sold his family’s spirits empire for $US34 billion in 2000, had lived in the prewar building for the past 40 years until he passed away in December. The full-floor residence has a major selling point in its wrap-around terrace, but the layout of its five bedrooms, eight and a half baths and library seem outdated.

One real estate source told the New York Post the new owner will likely gut the place. Take a look at the photos of the most expensive co-op as it currently stands.

The decor in Bronfman’s penthouse is somewhat outdated.

He and his family had lived there for 40 years.

The colour palette in the 16-room apartment is reminiscent of the 1970s.

But the penthouse still maintains the architectural details common in a prewar building.

The formal dining room has a classical layout.

The apartment offers sprawling views of Central Park.

The wrap-around terrace got a lot of praise when the floor plan was released ahead of the interior photos.

