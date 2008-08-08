Edgar Bronfman Flips Amagansett Estate

Today was a good day for Edgar Bronfman: Warner Music Group beat analysts estimates for its Q3 earnings (take that, Ingrid Chung!) and he finally sold his 3-acre, $15-million Hamptons estate.



In fact, Bronfman has a bit of a flair for real-estate deals. In the past year alone, he sold his East 64th Street townhouse in Manhattan for $50 million and flipped his new apartment at 1040 Fifth Avenue for $21 million. If the music industry doesn’t pick up, perhaps he should consider going into the real-estate business.

NYP: [E]ntertainment mogul Edgar Bronfman Jr. has gone to contract to sell his Amagansett estate, which had a last asking price of $14.7 million.

Bronfman bought the turn-of-the-last-century 3-acre property, known as the Namagansett Club, and which was renovated in 2000, for $12.5 million in 2005. He then put it back on the market the following year for $15.8 million after further renovations.

The six-bedroom, eight-bath home of more than 8,000 square feet includes a billiards room, a media room, a wine cellar, offices and a chef’s kitchen. Included on the property are extensive gardens, a guesthouse, a pool and a pool house.

