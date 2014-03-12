Late Seagram Heir Edgar Bronfman's Fifth Avenue Penthouse Is On Sale For $US65 Million

After Seagram billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr. passed away, the family listed his penthouse at 960 Fifth Avenue for $US65 million in February, The Wall Street Journal reported.

But it wasn’t until recently that Brown Harris Stevens, the firm handling the sale, released interior photos of the 16-room property, according to Curbed NY. Bronfman, who sold his family’s spirits empire for $US34 billion in 2000, had lived in the prewar co-op for the past 40 years. The full-floor residence has five bedrooms, eight and a half baths, a library and a wrap-around terrace.

The official listing comes on the heels of Bronfman’s younger brother Charles selling his own Fifth Avenue apartment a few blocks south.

The decor in Bronfman’s penthouse is somewhat outdated.

He and his family had lived there for 40 years.

The colour palette in the 16-room apartment is reminiscent of the 1970s.

But the penthouse still maintains the architectural details common in a prewar building.

The formal dining room has a classical layout.

The apartment offers sprawling views of Central Park.

The wrap-around terrace got a lot of praise when the floor plan was released ahead of the interior photos.

