Late Seagram Heir Edgar Bronfman's Fifth Avenue Penthouse Is On Sale For $US65 Million

Paige Cooperstein

After Seagram billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr. passed away, the family listed his penthouse at 960 Fifth Avenue for $US65 million in February, The Wall Street Journal reported.

But it wasn’t until recently that Brown Harris Stevens, the firm handling the sale, released interior photos of the 16-room property, according to Curbed NY. Bronfman, who sold his family’s spirits empire for $US34 billion in 2000, had lived in the prewar co-op for the past 40 years. The full-floor residence has five bedrooms, eight and a half baths, a library and a wrap-around terrace.

The official listing comes on the heels of Bronfman’s younger brother Charles selling his own Fifth Avenue apartment a few blocks south.

The decor in Bronfman’s penthouse is somewhat outdated.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 1Curbed NY

He and his family had lived there for 40 years.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 3Curbed NY

The colour palette in the 16-room apartment is reminiscent of the 1970s.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 4Curbed NY

But the penthouse still maintains the architectural details common in a prewar building.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 2Curbed NY

The formal dining room has a classical layout.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 5Curbed NY

The apartment offers sprawling views of Central Park.

Edgar Bronfman Penthouse 6Curbed NY

The wrap-around terrace got a lot of praise when the floor plan was released ahead of the interior photos.

Bronfman Penthouse FloorplanBrown Harris Stevens

