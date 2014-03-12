Late Seagram Heir Edgar Bronfman's Fifth Avenue Penthouse Is On Sale For $US65 Million

After Seagram billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr. passed away, the family listed his penthouse at 960 Fifth Avenue for $US65 million in February, The Wall Street Journal reported.
But it wasn’t until recently that Brown Harris Stevens, the firm handling the sale, released interior photos of the 16-room property, according to Curbed NY. Bronfman, who sold his family’s spirits empire for $US34 billion in 2000, had lived in the prewar co-op for the past 40 years. The full-floor residence has five bedrooms, eight and a half baths, a library and a wrap-around terrace.
The official listing comes on the heels of Bronfman’s younger brother Charles selling his own Fifth Avenue apartment a few blocks south.
The decor in Bronfman’s penthouse is somewhat outdated.
He and his family had lived there for 40 years.
The colour palette in the 16-room apartment is reminiscent of the 1970s.
But the penthouse still maintains the architectural details common in a prewar building.
The formal dining room has a classical layout.
The apartment offers sprawling views of Central Park.
The wrap-around terrace got a lot of praise when the floor plan was released ahead of the interior photos.
