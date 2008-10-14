Edgar Bronfman Expecting First Grandchild

Edgar Bronfman, Jr., the CEO of Warner Music Group, will soon be a grandfather. Despite Edgar’s large brood of seven kids with two wives (at different times, of course), this is—as far as we can tell—his first grandchild.



The parents are Edgar’s son Ben Brewer, a guitarist for the band No Exit, and rapper M.I.A., who displayed her very pregnant belly at a concert this weekend.

Mazel Tov, Edgar! And, for the record, this doesn’t mean you’re getting old; having a grandchild born by two musicians is very rock & roll. But you might want to settle down into a permanent residence, with room for the baby.

Meanwhile, M.I.A., while that baby might let you go forward with your plans to retire from music, keep touring for now. It’s a good thing Paper Planes and its album Kala finally became a hit.

