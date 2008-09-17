Edgar Bronfman Buys Another Residence!

We couldn’t believe our eyes when we came across this item in this week’s Observer. Less than a week after Warner Music CEO and part-time real-estate flipper Edgar Bronfman sold his latest co-op, we learn that he’s now bought himself a mansion. Specifically, Bronfman’s new abode, a mansion on East 69th Street, five blocks up from the townhouse he sold LAST YEAR, was originally owned by Jim Henson and turned into Muppets headquarters. But Bronfman actually bought the manse from Leslie and Brian Brille, the head of i-banking at BofA, adding a $28.5 million cherry to the top of BofA’s sundae of a week.



NY Observer: In April, when Leslie and Brian Brille, the global head of investment banking for Bank of America, put their East 69th Street mansion on the market for $32 million, only three years after they bought it from Jim Henson’s estate for $12.4 million, this reporter wondered about fickleness…

In retrospect, it was unfair of The Observer to even bring up fickleness, considering that the house has been bought up by a couple who have reached an entirely new, genuinely awesome, word-redefining level of picky, vacillating indecisiveness.

According to a source, Warner Music Group chairman-CEO Edgar Bronfman Jr., an heir to the Seagram liquor fortune, and his wife, Clarissa, have paid $28.5 million for the house, which was bought by Jim Henson in 1977 and turned into Muppets headquarters.

Hopefully, Edgar and his wife will now vacate the duplex they’re renting on the Upper West Side and stay put for a while. Sheesh!

