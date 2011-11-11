EDF Fined More Than $2 Million For Snooping On Greenpeace

Photo: Lauren Tucker Photography via Flickr

The French energy firm, EDF has been fined €1.5 million ($2.04 million) by a French court for hiring computer hackers to access files from chief campaigners for environmental charity Greenpeace, reports AFP. EDF oversees the operation of all of France’s 58 nuclear power facilities. Greenpeace has long protested against excessive use of nuclear power in France. The hacking charge stems from activity in 2006. Four men, two former EDF employees and two hired specialists, have also received jail sentences as a result.



The Guardian reports that EDF have additionally been ordered to pay Greenpeace €500,000 ($680,500) in compensation.

The newspaper also reports that over 1,400 documents were taken from Greenpeace as a result of the hacking. The firm also hired a private detective agency to find out information about Greenpeace’s intentions to block the construction of new EDF nuclear power stations planned for the UK.

It is also claimed that the company has engaged in similar surveillance across Europe since 2004.

