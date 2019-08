Edeva Actibump is an automatic speed bump that recedes into the road if cars are travelling over the speed limit.

It checks approaching vehicles through a radar, and if they are driving too fast, it can drop below the road surface by 60 mm.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.