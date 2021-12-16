Indonesian Instagram influencer who documented her journey with a paralyzing spinal cord injury has died at 21, sister says

The Indonesian influencer Edèlenyi Laura Anna has died at 21, her sister wrote on Instagram. Screenshot/Instagram – edlnlaura

The Indonesian Instagram star Edèlenyi Laura Anna has died at 21, her sister wrote in a story.

Anna suffered a spinal cord injury after a car accident in 2019, Coconuts Jakarta reported.

Numerous popular Indonesian influencers have mourned Anna on Instagram.

An Indonesian Instagram influencer who documented her journey with a paralyzing spinal cord injury has died at 21, her sister wrote on Instagram.

Edèlenyi Laura Anna had over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, where she shared selfies and snapshots of her life.

Gréta Irén, whom the Indonesian outlet Coconuts Jakarta reported as her older sister, announced Anna’s death on Wednesday in an Instagram story that is no longer available to view, according to Coconuts Jakarta.

“Laura, so many people love you, so many people miss you,” Irén wrote in another Wednesday Instagram story, translated from Indonesian. Irén added she was thankful Anna would no longer be in pain, and that she’s “willing to lose you as long as you’re not sick anymore.”

The Instagram story showed a framed picture of Anna surrounded by a funeral flower arrangement and candles.

The influencer had been suffering from a paralyzing spinal cord injury from a car accident with the Instagram influencer Gaga Muhammad in December 2019, according to Coconuts Jakarta. Muhammad wrote that Anna was diagnosed with Cervical Vertebrae Dislocation in a fundraiser he set up to raise money for her medical expenses in December 2019, Coconuts Jakarta reported.

Anna began posting videos and pictures about her life with the injury starting on December 17, 2019, when she shared a clip showing a cast around her neck. In January 2020, she shared a picture of her smiling and wrote in the caption, translated from Indonesian, that she could manage typing alone.

Anna wrote in an Instagram caption on December 8, 2021, translated from Indonesian, that she was “really tired” and “traumatized and haven’t left the house for 2 years.”

A post shared by Edèlenyi Laura (@edlnlaura)

Her last Instagram picture, posted Sunday, showed her sitting at a table surrounded by other people.

A post shared by Edèlenyi Laura (@edlnlaura)

Numerous Indonesian influencers have made posts mourning her, including Lula Lahfah, who has 2.1 million Instagram followers. On Wednesday, she wrote in one of the captions that Anna was a good friend and that she will always remember and love her.

Shandy Purnamasari, an Instagrammer with 1.9 million followers who was featured in the influencer’s last post, shared a picture of her by Anna’s bedside on Wednesday, writing in the caption that Anna isn’t sick or sad anymore and is happy on God’s side.

Irén, Muhammad, Lahfah, and Purnamasari did not respond to requests for comment.