Grooveshark Executive Murdered In St. Petersburg, Florida

A top executive for Gainesville, Fla.-based music streaming company

Grooveshark was shot and killed earlySaturday in St. Petersburg, The Gainseville Sun reports.

Eddy Vasquez, 27, who had been with Grooveshark since 2011 and served as director of international sales, was allegedly shot twice in the chest by 26-year-old Andres Rodriguez Torres, a friend and former classmate of his at the University of South Florida.

The two were reportedly bar-hopping to celebrate Torres’ birthday when an argument broke out at a Publix supermarket.

WCJB-TV has more:

While visiting St. Petersburg, Vasquez was shot in the chest after a verbal argument with Andres Torres. Torres was arrested at his apartment and a firearm was recovered. “It’s awful cause Eddy is a young guy like we’re all young and we don’t think that we’re not going to see each other again and the fact that he was murdered is just unbelievable… I just really can’t believe it,” Mitchell said. Grooveshark, devastated by the loss released a statement that reads: “Grooveshark as a company mourns the tragic loss of one of its employees, Eddy D. Vasquez. Mr. Vasquez was visiting friends and family in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend when he fell victim to a senseless act of violence.”

Police say Torres also grabbed a witness and took him back to his apartment. He was arrested around 9 a.m. Saturday on charges of armed kidnapping and second-degree murder.

