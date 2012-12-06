Apple's 'Mr. Fix-It,' Eddy Cue, Just Sold $8.8 Million Worth Of Shares

Photo: AP

Apple executive Eddy Cue sold 15,000 shares worth ~$584 apiece, netting him $8.76 million last Friday, according to a SEC filing.It’s good timing for Cue, since the shares are getting massacred today. They’re down 4.3 per cent to $551 as of this writing.



Cue is in charge of Internet services, which means he runs iCloud and iTunes. He also got more responsibility when Apple fired Scott Forstall in November. Cue is running the Maps and Siri products.

The Wall Street Journal recently profiled Cue, calling him “Mr. Fix-It,” because he takes over failed Apple projects tries to turn them around.

According to the filing, the shares Cue sold were indirectly held by a trust.

He has a lot more coming to him in the future. As part of a compensation package he’s in line to get 100,000 shares next year.

Cue isn’t the only Apple executive selling shares. Bob Mansfield, who ran hardware engineering and now oversees a unit called Technologies, sold $20 million worth of stock last week.

