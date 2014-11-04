Apple's ITunes Boss Eddy Cue Sold Nearly $28 Million Worth Of Apple Stock

Business Insider Apple’s Eddy Cue sold as Apple stock reached its all-time high.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president in charge of software and services (iTunes, iCloud, Apple Pay, etc.), sold nearly $US28 million worth of stock last week, according to a filing from the company.

Apple’s stock hit its all-time high last week and closed $US108 on Friday. The stock was up slightly in early hours trading Monday.

Cue sold 259,437 shares at $US106.78 per share and 2,498 shares at 107.31 per share on Thursday, according to the filing.

(Via Philip Elmer-DeWitt)

