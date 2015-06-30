HOW APPLE MUSIC WAS MADE: 'We argued a lot, we fought a lot, and we're still doing it'

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services Eddy Cue.

Apple launches its new music streaming service, Apple Music, today. To promote the launch, publications such as Rolling Stone, Re/code, and Mashable were given previews of the service. Apple blog The Loop interviewed Apple’s senior vice president of internet and software services Eddy Cue, as well as Beats cofounder Jimmy Iovine.

Cue explained in the interview how the company created Apple Music, working with musician Trent Reznor, as well as record producer Jimmy Iovine, to develop a service that everyone was happy with.

“We wanted you to be immersed in it when you started using it. Jimmy, Trent, myself, and others would go in a room — we argued a lot, we fought a lot, and we’re still doing it. We’re doing it on a few things we can change on this version,” Cue said.

Cue was also asked whether he pays attention to what rival streaming services are doing. Spotify is Apple Music’s biggest rival, and companies like SoundCloud and Jay Z’s recently-launched Tidal are also trying to attract music listeners to their streaming services too. However, it doesn’t sound like Cue is concerned about those threats:

We certainly pay attention to what competitors are doing, but I’m never losing any sleep on competitors. I don’t have any control over what they do — what I have control over is what we do. We’ve spent all of our time and energy thinking about what it is we want to build.

