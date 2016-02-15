Eddy Cue: Apple Music has 11 million paid subscribers

Getty Images Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue speaks during the Apple WWDC on June 8, 2015 in San Francisco,

Apple services boss Eddy Cue said that Apple Music has 11 million paid subscribers during a podcast with Daring Fireball’s John Gruber published on Friday.

“I think we’re going to see more and more customers,” Cue said. “We just passed over 11 milloin Apple Music subscribers, and all of those people live in a world where music is in the cloud.”

Apple Music launched last July. Previously, reports indicated the streaming music service had racked up 10 million subscribers in just under 6 months.

At 11 million paid subscribers, Apple Music would be the clear No. 2 music streaming service. It’s available in more than 100 countries.

Apple Music offers a 3-month trial subscription, so it is currently being used by many more customers who have yet to decide whether the service is worth paying for.

Apple Music’s primary competitor, Spotify, has been estimated to have between 25 million and 30 million subscribers.

