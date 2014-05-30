Apple Exec: Steve Jobs Would Be Proud Of The New Products We're Making

Even though Steve Jobs died in October 2011, his shadow seems to loom over everything Apple does. And since there hasn’t been a major new product category since Jobs’ death, a lot of folks outside the company are questioning what’s next.

Wednesday night, Apple’s senior vice president Eddy Cue spoke at Re/Code’s conference about Jobs’ legacy at Apple. He said Jobs put in place an amazing culture that would help ensure Apple will live on.

Despite the “Steve Jobs would never…” meme that pops up every time Apple does well, anything, Cue, who worked directly with Jobs for 17 years, said Jobs would be proud of what Apple is working on.

“When I look at what he set up at Apple and what we’re doing, I think he’d be extremely proud of the work we’re doing today and the products we’re building,” Cue said of Jobs.

You can watch the excerpt from Cue’s interview here:

