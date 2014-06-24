Eddie Vedder Does An Awesome Cover Of 'Let It Go' During Pearl Jam Concert

Pearl Jam is known for their unique concert-style.

Pretty much every single concert you will hear their classic version of “Jeremy,” or “Daughter,” or “Better Man,” with a little twist.

A lot of times near the end of the song the band will just jam and Eddie Vedder will begin singing a cover of a great classic rock ‘n roll song, or a Neil Young tune.

But on Saturday in Milan, Italy, he decided to go a little Disney.

After a performance of the band’s hit single “Daughter” from 1993, the band hammered out a piece of “Let It Go,” the most famous song from the biggest animated movie of all time — “Frozen.”

Check it out:

