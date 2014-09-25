Crazy Photo Makes An NFL Player Look Absurdly Small

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Eddie Royal is not huge, listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, but he’s also not nearly as tiny as he looks when he is photographed near offensive lineman King Dunlap.

San Diego Chargers team photographer Mike Nowak captured the image below just before Royal scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Several factors appears to be causing the illusion. Dunlap is listed as 6-foot-9, 330 pounds and is positioned a few yards closer to the camera. In addition, Royal is leaning forward a bit as he races towards the end zone.

I promise you this photo is not altered in any fashion. So, super-sized Dunlap or mini-sized Royal? pic.twitter.com/zCWV4d1Vrw

— Ricky Henne (@ChargersRHenne) September 24, 2014

Amazing.

Of course, this may be less about Royal and more about the enormous size of Dunlap. Here is another photo found by Brady Phelps of LobShots.com.

@ChargersRHenne @CorkGaines is this one taken by Mike Nowak as well? Also awesome. pic.twitter.com/xCpMKVipQV

— Brady Phelps (@LobShots) September 24, 2014

