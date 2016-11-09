7 photos that show why we think Eddie Redmayne is the most stylish guy in the world right now

Jason Merritt/Getty Eddie Redmayne is so great at wearing suits, he can even pull off a cream double-breasted number.

By all accounts, Eddie Redmayne is killing it. But we’re not talking about his numerous acting awards, including the Best Actor Oscar he won in 2015.

No, we’re talking about his style game. It’s so off-the-charts incredible, we named him the most stylish guy in the world right now.

What makes him so stylish? It comes down to two things: he pays attention to how his garments fit him, and he knows exactly how good he looks.

Basically, it all comes down to this: there isn't anyone else around that can wear suits as well as he does. And it's not like he has just one suit that fits him really well and he wears it all the time. Getty/Frazer Harrison No, the man has a closet full of suits of every colour, shape, style, and texture. He's worn velvet suits and tuxedos in every colour, and he's rocked them all. Miraculously, they all fit him like they were born to hug his slender 5'11' frame. Getty/Frazer Harrison Redmayne has spoken to his love of tailoring and suits, telling Men's Health that he's 'always worn suits,' so he 'always felt at ease in them.' The same goes for Redmayne's incredible tuxedo ensembles seen at award shows. Getty/Kevin Winter Source: Men's Health 'Maybe wearing them makes me feel subconsciously like I have a proper job,' Redmayne said. 'A well-cut suit feels like armour. If it's tailored to fit, you feel strong.' Getty/Gareth Cattermole Source: Men's Health As for his look, Redmayne describes it as 'simple and classic.' He prefers to add substance with texture and colour. Even in his casual outfits, he mixes it up with fabrics and layers. Getty/Vittorio Zunino Celotto Even when he wears something more outlandish, he still somehow seems to nail it. In a word, that's confidence. Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez What can you learn from Redmayne's killer style? There's one main takeaway: tailoring matters. He looks like a million bucks in every suit he wears because each one is tailored to fit him perfectly. Getty/Jason Merritt

