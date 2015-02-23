Eddie Redmayne was absolutely shocked by his first Oscar win

There’s nothing like your first Oscar win.

Nobody proved that more than Eddie Redmayne Sunday night.

The 33-year-old actor was absolutely floored when his name was revealed as the best actor winner for his role in “The Theory of Everything.”

Redmayne beat out favourite Michael Keaton (“Birdman”) along with Bradley Cooper (“American Sniper”), Steve Carell (“Foxcatcher”), and Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”) to win his first Academy Award.

Redmayne sat patiently with his wife Hannah Bagshawe holding his hand to keep him calm as he waited for the winner to be announced.

Here’s how he looked when he first heard his name called out:

Redmayne looked like he was on the verge of tears as he embraced his wife.

As the win hit him, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

Even when he was on stage, he couldn’t hold back.

He started his acceptance speech, but midway through, he was overwhelmed by the thrill of his win again.

Wow indeed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.