Eddie Murphy's historic return to 'Saturday Night Live' after 35 years was interrupted by three of his long-time peers for a hilarious opening monologue

Comedian Eddie Murphy returned to “Saturday Night Live” after 35 years to host the last episode of 2019 with musical guest Lizzo.

The historic episode kicked off with a cold open parody of the last Democratic presidential primary debates, followed by Murphy’s opening monologue.

During the monologue, three of Murphy’s peers joined him to riff off one another – Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle all made surprise appearances.

The three joked about pitching sketches to Murphy, who brought along some zingers of his own, including a dig at Bill Cosby.

The last “Saturday Night Live” episode of 2019 featured a host who hadn’t been on the show since 1984 – comedian Eddie Murphy, alongside musical guest Lizzo.

SNL kicked off with a cold open parody of Thursday’s Democratic presidential primary debates, then Murphy took the stage for his opening monologue. He showed off a photo of himself from when he first started on the sketch show (“You know what they say – money don’t crack”) and tossed out a few zingers.

“Who is America’s dad now?” Murphy joked, in reference to Cosby’s criticism of him and his comedic style back before Cosby was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting at least one woman.

Then, Murphy was joined onstage by three of his black male comedian peers – first Tracy Morgan, then Chris Rock, and finally Dave Chappelle, who smoked a cigarette onstage.

The three each proposed a sketch, with Morgan suggesting a Jimmie Walker take on Murphy’s 2019 film “Dolemite Is My Name” called “Dy-no-mite Is My Name,” Murphy pitching “Law and Order: UTI” with “Cranberry Juice” instead of Ice-T, and Chappelle proposing rapper T.I. at a drive-thru gynecology clinic (“It’s stupid, he just says stuff like ‘I will check your hymen expeditiously'”).

Each comedian paid tribute to Murphy’s career, and Chappelle joked that the audience was looking at “half Netflix’s budget” onstage, while Morgan said he made his millions “on the road” after he got hit by a truck.

Murphy left “SNL” and then hosted shortly after in December of 1984, had only been back on the show for the 40th anniversary. His return to the show was praised online for its historic reunion and Murphy’s comedic chops.

