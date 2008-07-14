Eddie Murphy Blew Off "Meet Dave" Premiere, and No One Else Wants To See It, Either

Fox execs were already steamed that Eddie Murphy blew off Meet Dave‘s premiere, and now they really have something to be upset about. Moviegoers don’t want to see the film, either.



The sort-of tentpole flick only made $5.3 million this weekend, with a per-screen average of $1,760 from more than 3,000 theatres. Ouch!

The film cost $60 million to make, not counting how much it cost to drive a giant sculpture of Eddie Murphy’s head around the country with $4-a-gallon gas prices.

Fortunately, Fox shared the cost of the movie with the George Soros-affiliated hedge fund Dune Capital Management, which co-financed the film. And Dune should be able to handle losing money on Meet Dave since practically every other movie they’ve co-financed for Fox has been a hit, including Borat, Live Free or Die Hard and The Devil Wears Prada.

