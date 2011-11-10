Eddie Murphy Has Quit As Oscars Host

Just hours after producer Brett Ratner left the Oscars following homophobic slurs, actor Eddie Murphy has also stepped down, the New York Times reports.



Ratner is a friend of Murphy’s and directed his most recent movie, “Tower Heist.”

The Hollywood Reporter has a quote from Murphy:

“First and foremost I want to say that I completely understand and support each party’s decision with regard to a change of producers for this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. I was truly looking forward to being a part of the show that our production team and writers were just starting to develop, but I’m sure that the new production team and host will do an equally great job.”

The announcement leaves producers some time to find replacements before the Feb. 26 ceremony.

