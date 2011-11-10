FORGET EDDIE: Here Are 10 Stars Who Would Kill An Oscar Hosting Gig

The Oscars are without a host.
Earlier today, Eddie Murphy quit the role after his friend Brett Ratner was forced out as producer after making a homophobic slur.
With the telecast slated for February 23, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn’t have all that long to find a new host.
So, we figured we’d help them out with some suggestions.
His fellow faux-newscaster Jon Stewart has hosted twice, so Stephen Colbert seems like a worthy candidate. Remember, he killed the White House Correspondent's dinner.
She sings! She dances! She acts! Gwyneth Paltrow could provide the triple-threat a good Oscars needs.
Ricky Gervais did a nice job of hosting the Emmys, even though he ruffled a few feathers, so we know he'd at least be a quick study.
Another host cribbed from other awards shows is Neil Patrick Harris, who basically hosts the Tonys every year. He's hilarious, he sings and, especially after the homophobic controversy, he'd go a long way toward cleaning up the Academy's image.
People have already been suggesting that Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels replace Ratner. We think they should go a step farther: have Michaels produce and Tina Fey host. This provides plenty of writers and talent between both of their comedy circles.
Another SNL option, and a late-night guy, would be Jimmy Fallon, whose show is pretty similar to the Oscars on a daily basis. Also, we bet he'd love to do it.
If the Academy's looking for a slightly more relaxed choice, Anderson Cooper could work. He'd certainly make everyone feel comfortable.
Honestly, with their new movie coming out, there might not be a better option out there than Jason Segel and the Muppets. The buzz would outweigh any negative press from Eddie and Ratner.
