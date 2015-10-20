Eddie Murphy just did his famous Bill Cosby impression for the first time since the assault allegations

Kris Connor/Getty Eddie Murphy at Sunday night’s Mark Twain Prize.

While accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour on Sunday night, Eddie Murphy gave the audience what they have wanted for a while, his famous Bill Cosby impersonation.

Holding the award Murphy noted, “Bill’s got one of these,” referring to Cosby, as a video posted on the Associated Press’ YouTube channel shows.

After the laughs died down Murphy asked: “Did ya’ll make Bill give his back?”

Pointing out that there’s been a lot of news about people demanding that Cosby give back prestigious awards and trophies he’s collected over the decades following accusations by women that Cosby assaulted them, Murphy quipped, “You know you’ve f—ed up when they want you to give your trophies back.”

Murphy then suggested that Cosby should just do one show where he “talks crazy.”

Then going into his legendary Cosby impression, he said speaking as Cosby, “I would like to talk to some of the people who feel that I should give back my f—ing trophies!!!”

Then gives this really disgruntled look:

According to The Washington Post, while on stage impersonating Cosby, Murphy also said, “You may have heard recently that I allegedly put the pill in the people’s stomach.”

He went on with the impersonation of Cosby, as he said, “If I ever see or meet this Hannibal Buress in person I’m going to try and kill this man!”

Buress isa fellow comic who gained attention when he brought Cosby’s sexual assault allegations to light during a stand-up set in 2014.

Murphy had refused to do his impersonation of Cosby, which became famous during his stand-up film “Raw” in 1987, at the 40th anniversary special of “Saturday Night Live.”

There’s nothing funny about it,” Murphy told The Washington Post last week about why he didn’t do the impersonation. “If you get up there and you crack jokes about him, you’re just hurting people. You’re hurting him. You’re hurting his accusers. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m coming back to SNL for the anniversary, I’m not turning my moment on the show into this other thing.'”

However, speaking with Murphy’s close friend Arsenio Hall on Sunday night, the Washington Post reports that Murphy came to Hall and Chris Rock about doing the joke before he took the stage to accept the Mark Twain award.

“[Murphy said] ‘Because Cosby gonna get sick of this soon, he’s gonna get sick of people hating, and eventually he’s gonna have to say something,'” said Hall of the reason Murphy gave him for doing the impersonation.

Watch a portion of Murphy’s Cosby impersonation from Sunday night:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Richard Branson tells the story behind his famous kitesurfing photos



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.