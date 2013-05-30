Eddie McGuire Offers To Step Down From AFL Club Presidency Over Racist Gaffe

Photo:

Eddie McGuire has offered to step down as the president of the Collingwood Magpies after joking that Sydney Swans star Adam Goodes be used to publicise King Kong.

McGuire has apologised for an on-air conversation with Triple M radio commentator Luke Darcy, in which they discussed a promotion for the King Kong musical.

“Get Adam Goodes down for it, you reckon,” McGuire said. “You can see them doing that, can’t you? Goodesy. You know, the big, not the ape thing, the whole thing … I’m just saying pumping him up and mucking around and that sort of stuff.”

McGuire’s stunning gaffe came just five days after he apologised to Goodes for a 13-year-old Magpies fan who called Goodes an “ape” at the MCG on Friday night.

Goodes was “gracious enough to know that it was a one-off person”, McGuire said of the 13-year-old girl at the time.

McGuire now faces an AFL racial vilification investigation and will go through the league’s conciliation and education program.

He said he would accept any resulting penalties and step down from his Collingwood and media positions. “If that’s appropriate, if that’s symbolic, if that makes a difference, then I will. I have no problem with that,” he is quoted as saying.

