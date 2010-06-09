Surprise! Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers Already Making Moves To Dodge New Tax

Photo: The Deal Sleuth

A proposal before the Senate would eliminate the special tax setup that allows hedge fund and private equity managers to count a major portion of their income as capital gains, rather than income.So, not surprisingly, investors are already making moves to dodge the bite.



Bloomberg reports that billionaire Eddie Lampert has given himself a direct $829 million of Autozone stock from his fund to himself.

By taking direct ownership of the shares, Lampert would be taxed at the capital-gains rate of 15 per cent when the stock is sold. That is far less than his fund would be required to pay under the bill, which imposes a formula tied to the ordinary income rate of 39.6 per cent as of next year, according to Robert Willens, whose New York-based firm analyses tax and accounting rules for Wall Street clients. Lampert is ranked 316th on the Forbes list of world’s richest people, with an estimated net worth of $3 billion.

We’re confident that this is just the beginning of this. Where there’s a tax on rich people, there’s a dodge.

