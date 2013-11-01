Seattle Player Dribbles Through A Defender's Legs, Scores A Gorgeous Goal In The MLS Playoffs

Tony Manfred
Eddie johnson nutmegYouTube

The Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 to advance to the Western conference semifinals of the MLS Cup playoffs last night.

The goal-ending goal came from USMNT striker Eddie Johnson in stoppage time.

He took the ball in the box, dribbled through a defender’s legs, and beat the goalie near post to put Seattle up 2-0.

Great goal, great atmosphere. Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.