Seattle Player Dribbles Through A Defender's Legs, Scores A Gorgeous Goal In The MLS Playoffs

The Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 to advance to the Western conference semifinals of the MLS Cup playoffs last night.
The goal-ending goal came from USMNT striker Eddie Johnson in stoppage time.
He took the ball in the box, dribbled through a defender’s legs, and beat the goalie near post to put Seattle up 2-0.
Great goal, great atmosphere. Here’s the video:
