For Restaurants, The Great GoogaMooga Was Basically A War Zone

New York’s first Great GoogaMooga food and music festival took over Brooklyn’s Prospect Park this weekend, and like any first-time festival, there were a few bumps.In the case of GoogaMooga, the worst of those bumps were endless lines and lack of cell phone service, and attendees certainly suffered the consequences.



But for the dozens of restaurants that agreed to participate in the event, those bumps almost derailed them.

Eddie Huang—owner of Baohaus and all-around food world hotshot—wrote about the experience from the restaurants’ point of view for the New York Observer today, and made it sound like an absolute war zone.

Here’s how he describes the sudden onslaught of attendees from behind the battle line:

Then it happened. Like a monsoon of uncontrollable soul burning diarrhoea, the foodies descended upon us. We knew the fuckers were coming, but none of us had ever seen it on this scale. By 1pm it became clear that most of us would run out of food before the day was up. It happens at every festival, but this was an avalanche. We frantically called our restaurants, rallied our staffs, and radioed for reinforcements as barbarians stormed the gate frothing at the mouth for horse meat bologna and foie gras. Blackberries became more valuable than shark’s fin as everyone’s iPhones failed.

At the end of the day Huang’s restaurant pulled through, finding enough food to sate the crowds (even though some folks had to wait in line for two hours). And things went even better the second day of the festival, once everyone knew what to expect.

But considering how abysmal Huang made the experience seem, we think organiser Superfly will have to make some major changes for next year, or it will have a tough time lining up vendors to feed the crowds.

