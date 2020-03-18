Powerful boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is considering moving into MMA but will only do so if he can dominate UFC

Eddie Hearn is considering moving into mixed martial arts (MMA), but only if he can outdo current market leader, the UFC.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Hearn said he’d only enter the MMA space to dominate the UFC boss Dana White, nudging the market-leading firm from it’s No.1 spot.

Hearn previously told Insider that he considers his Matchroom Boxing company to be one part of a big three in world boxing, alongside Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions.

Should he elevate Matchroom beyond those two firms, he said he could move into MMA and conquer that sport, too.

Powerful boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is considering moving into MMA but will only do so with a plan to dominate the UFC.

Hearn is already one of boxing’s most recognisable promoters, developing the likes of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, selling out stadiums around the world, and building plans to conquer world boxing, plans which he has told Insider about multiple times.

But, speaking to beIN Sports recently, world boxing, it seems, may not be enough. Hearn apparently wants to conquer the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), too.

When asked if he would ever enter the MMA space, Hearn said: “I think so, yeah. A lot of people are asking me to do it. Whether it’s broadcasters or other organisations that would like to grow and trying to rival the UFC.”

Hearn has previously spoken glowingly of the UFC, the world’s premier MMA firm. At a number of Hearn’s boxing events through the past few years, he has told Insider that he marvels at the way Dana White helped build the UFC into that sport’s market-leading force, and last year spent time at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

He even met White while he was there.

While the meeting was by chance as Hearn was watching one of his athletes train, White may not have known at the time that he might have met a potential rival.

Hearn has acknowledged that rivaling the UFC is a tough thing to do. “It’s very difficult to rival the UFC, and if I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it with all guns blazing,” Hearn told beIN Sports.

“I don’t want to go in and be No. 2. Being No. 1 in that space is very, very difficult.”

Hearn previously rejected advances to get involved with MMA

In 2017, Hearn told Insider that he had received offers to get involved in MMA, but had rejected those advances because, at that time, his passion was in boxing and boxing alone.

“I don’t have the same passion for UFC as I do for boxing,”Hearn said three years ago. “That doesn’t mean I will never get into it, I enjoy it.”

Much has changed in the three years since Hearn said that: namely the UFC has grown considerably bigger. Hearn became a fan of Conor McGregor, attended the Irishman’s crossover bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, and invited him ringside to one of his boxing shows the following year.

Hearn even wanted to help promote an event should McGregor ever want to return to boxing. The two-weight UFC champion jokingly told Hearn to dance for him on Twitter late, last year, to which Hearn responded by saying he’d dance for him all day if he joined his team at Matchroom.

“I’ll do whatever you want, mate,” Hearn told the YouTube channel iFL TV. “I will dance for Conor. No problem. I’ll dance for Conor all day. Just come sign with Matchroom and I’ll dance for you all day.”

More recently, Hearn told Insider that he considers UFC to be an equal when it comes to where boxing and MMA stand in the wider sporting market.

He also said that he sees his firm, Matchroom Boxing, as one of the big three when it comes to promotional vehicles in the United States, alongside Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions.

But should he elevate Matchroom beyond those two firms, then he is tempted to cast his net further. Perhaps he wants to catch the next McGregor.

He told beIN Sports: “Let me crack boxing first and then we’ll see about MMA.”

